Sarah Palin shows at Trump rally despite husband's accident in Alaska

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin made a surprise appearance at a rally for Donald Trump in Tampa, Florida on Monday -- despite canceling a solo event after her husband, Todd, was injured in a snowmachine accident north of Wasilla Sunday night.

Download Audio

Todd Palin's father told the Associated Press that his son suffered eight fractured ribs and injuries to his collarbone and lungs, but is expected to make a full recovery.

In Florida, Sarah Palin said her husband's wreck only made her more determined to campaign for Trump -- and waded into the controversy over violence at Trump's rallies.

"It makes me appreciate the time that we have, to spend doing something so worthy, and that's to get Donald J. Trump elected," Palin told the crowd. "What we don't have time for is all that petty, punk-ass little thuggery stuff that's been going on, with these quote unquote protesters."

Trump has been criticized by other candidates - both Democrat and Republican - for violence between his supporters and protesters at rallies.

You can find video of Sarah Palin's remarks here, courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting: