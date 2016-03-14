Dallas Seavey first into White Mountain

Reigning Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey is the first musher into White Mountain.

He checked in at 9.48 a.m. Monday for the mandatory 8-hour layover at the checkpoint before continuing on the final 77 miles to Nome by way of Safety.

Dallas also checked into White Mountain at 9:48 a.m. in 2014, when he finished the race with a record-setting time of 8 days, 13 hours, 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

Mitch Seavey was closing in on White Mountain when his son arrived. The elder Seavey musher checked in at 10:27 a.m.

Brent Sass is running in third place. He pulled into the checkpoint at 11:40.

In fourth place is Aliy Zirkle, who is in the midst of the 46-mile run from Elim to White Mountain.