Planning the future of the Arctic

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published March 11, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKST

Once little discussed, the Arctic and its future is becoming a popular topic for debate among those who live in it and those who are attracted to its resources. The U.S.-led Arctic Council will meet in Fairbanks during Arctic science summit week. What are the priorities?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 8, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
