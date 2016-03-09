Brent Sass, Noah Burmeister, and Dallas Seavey race on to McGrath

Dallas Seavey is surging to the front of the Iditarod trail between Nikolai and McGrath. The defending champion dropped one dog and rested four hours in Nikolai, about 250 miles into the race. His father Mitch Seavey and Wade Marrs followed closely behind this afternoon, according to the Iditarod GPS tracker.

Brent Sass blew through the Nikolai checkpoint Tuesday morning without stopping was the first to leave, while Noah Burmeister stopped only for a half hour. Both appear to be resting on the trail. Sass is parked near Nikolai and Burmiester 20 miles outside as Dallas Seavey’s team approaches.

Nicholas Petit arrived first in the Kuskokwim village and has been resting since before 9 a.m. One of the next major race strategies is the decision of where to take their mandatory 24-hour layover.