Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Seismic monitoring and earthquake energy

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 29, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKST
(Via Alaska Earthquake Center)
(Via Alaska Earthquake Center)

Scientists have been waiting for a decade for a large earthquake in Southcentral to test an array of seismic sensors in Anchorage. What did seismologists learn from the 7.1 temblor that struck Cook Inlet, rattling the Kenai and Alaska's largest city and how might that inform building codes in the future?

Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Michael West, state seismologist, Geophysical Institute

  • John Thornley, structural engineer

  • Dr. John Aho, structural engineer

  • Jeremy Zidek, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend