Seismic monitoring and earthquake energy

Scientists have been waiting for a decade for a large earthquake in Southcentral to test an array of seismic sensors in Anchorage. What did seismologists learn from the 7.1 temblor that struck Cook Inlet, rattling the Kenai and Alaska's largest city and how might that inform building codes in the future?



Download Audio

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Michael West, state seismologist, Geophysical Institute

state seismologist, Geophysical Institute John Thornley, structural engineer

structural engineer Dr. John Aho, structural engineer

structural engineer Jeremy Zidek, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.