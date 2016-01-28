Troopers investigate death, missing person in Aniak

Alaska State Troopers in the village of Aniak are reporting a death in Aniak, but they say they have not made a positive identification or determined a cause of death.

According to an online dispatch troopers were called about a death in the village on Sunday just before midnight.

Troopers, assisted by an investigator with the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and a Village Public Safety Officer, responded to the residence.

The following day, Monday, troopers were attempting to locate the owner of the residence where the body was found.

They identified the owner of the residence as 57-year-old Thomas “Tommy" Tom of Aniak. He was last seen on Sunday night and troopers ask anyone with information on Tom’s whereabouts to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 1-800-675-4398.

Officials in Russian Mission issued a community wide lockdown on Sunday after hearing reports of someone heading to their village for refuge after killing someone in Aniak, the lockdown was lifted Monday.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine a cause of death and positive identification.