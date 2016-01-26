Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Richter scale a poor measure of localized shaking

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

After an earthquake hits like the one that struck Cook Inlet Sunday morning, everyone wants to know how big it was. Scientists use the Richter scale to describe the magnitude of an earthquake. Getting to that number is a complicated process. And it has some major limitations in understanding the impact of each earthquake event.

4 homes lost to gas fire after Cook Inlet earthquake

Jenny Neyman, KDLL - Kenai

A neighborhood in Kenai was evacuated after a fire and explosions caused by a natural gas leak following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit Southcentral Alaska at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Four homes were destroyed in the fire.

Senate to take up energy modernization bill

Liz Ruskin, APRN

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who chairs the Senate Energy Committee, gave the Republican weekly address this weekend. She used the opportunity to talk about the energy modernization bill she co-sponsored with the top Democrat on her committee, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington state. Murkowski says the energy world has changed a lot since 2007, when the last such bill passed Congress.

Sullivan moves to halt proposed ban on predator control in Alaska refuges

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

A U.S. Senate Committee Wednesday passed language that would pre-emptively block a draft Fish & Wildlife Service rule seeking to ban some predator control in national wildlife refuges.

Denali Park proposes to better protect wolves

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Denali National Park and two conservation groups are asking the Alaska Board of Game to consider proposals aimed at better protecting park wolves. The proposals are not currently in line for review until next year.

Plans announced for new state Public Integrity Unit

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN - Juneau

Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards announced a plan for a new Public Integrity Unit aimed at improving trust in government.

Redington first in Northern Lights 300, despite quake

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Thirty mushers in the Northern Lights 300 sled dog race were on the trail when a strong earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska early Sunday morning. Mushers in the race were either on their way back to the Big Lake finish line, or resting at checkpoints at the time of the quake.

Inupiaq tattoos to make big screen at Sundance

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

A lot of Alaskans may know Inupiaq artist Holly Nordlum as a graphic designer, jewelry maker and creator of art that provokes conversations about the painful history of organized religion’s impacts on Native people. Born in Kotzebue, Nordlum is a powerhouse of ideas and creative energy. Recently her desire to get a traditional Inupiaq chin tattoo led her on a journey of searching for tattooists who could teach the ancient, cultural art of tattooing with ink and thread or skin poking.