Just as First Aid and CPR help teach people how to aid in a medical emergency, Mental Health First Aid teaches the skills needed to assist someone experiencing a mental health related crisis. Mental Health First Aid courses teach people about risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction, and teach strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-­crisis situations. Before you can know how to help, you need to know when to help. Mental Health First Aid calls this knowledge "mental health literacy" – or a basic understanding of what different mental illnesses and addictions are, how they can affect a person’s daily life, and what helps individuals experiencing these challenges get well. We'll be taking your calls on this topic on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

Jill Ramsey, MS­ Behavioral Health Training Coordinator- Center for Human Development, UAA

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 25, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

