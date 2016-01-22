Mental Health First Aid
Just as First Aid and CPR help teach people how to aid in a medical emergency, Mental Health First Aid teaches the skills needed to assist someone experiencing a mental health related crisis. Mental Health First Aid courses teach people about risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction, and teach strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Before you can know how to help, you need to know when to help. Mental Health First Aid calls this knowledge "mental health literacy" – or a basic understanding of what different mental illnesses and addictions are, how they can affect a person’s daily life, and what helps individuals experiencing these challenges get well. We'll be taking your calls on this topic on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Jill Ramsey, MS Behavioral Health Training Coordinator- Center for Human Development, UAA
LINKS:
- Description of instructional courses you can take
- National Council for Behavioral Health courses
- Think Progress article on shattering stigmas associated with mental health through training
- SAMHSA article on mental health first aid in rural communities
- Huffington Post article on growing awareness of mental health first aid
- The Daily Yonder's article on mental health resources for rural communities, including nationwide statistics and action plans
- The Alaska Training Cooperative
- Alaska Suicide Prevention and Someone to Talk to Line
- Mental Health First Aid Alaska Facebook page
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, January 25, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, January 25, 2016, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: