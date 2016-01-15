Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The future of the University of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 15, 2016 at 5:00 PM AKST

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen was direct in his recent comments about budget cuts the university system is facing.

“We face terrible challenges, horrible challenges, tough challenges,” Johnsen said at the recent State of the University address.

What does this mean for the future of higher education in Alaska?

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • UA President Jim Johnsen

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend