Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016

Report: EPA acted 'without bias or predetermination' in Bristol Bay

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A report released Wednesday by the EPA's Inspector General office says the agency's work in Bristol Bay related to blocking developing of mines like Pebble has been unbiased and done without a predetermined outcome.

Obama's energy remark baffles Alaska senators

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

In his final State of the Union address last night, President Obama never mentioned Alaska or the Arctic, but for a state that’s as dependent on oil as Alaska is, one passage really stood out.

NTSB releases preliminary report in downtown crash

Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board says wreckage from a small airplane that struck a downtown Anchorage building last month was incinerated in the post-crash fire.

UA president paints bleak fiscal picture

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen offered his “State of the University” Tuesday night. Johnsen’s remarks were made on campus and carried on the web and broadcast on radio. His remarks did not depart much from earlier statements he’s made that tough choices lie ahead.

Exxon Valdez litigation ends, but spill's legacy may be indefinite

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Nearly three decades after the disastrous Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, the litigation for the remaining cash the state and federal governments could pursue from Exxon is at an end.

On marijuana clubs, Fairbanks defers to lawmakers

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council has put off consideration of an ordinance that would outlaw marijuana clubs.

Marijuana tax to go before Anchorage voters

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage voters will get the chance to decide whether or not to tax cannabis in the months ahead, after a 9-to-2 vote in the city's Assembly. Both lawmakers and industry advocates support the proposed tax, but disagreements over regulation continue to grow.

Ninilchik: Future hub of Kenai public transit?

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Public transit service is coming to the Kenai Peninsula soon, according to Ninilchik Traditional Council – the governing body for the Ninilchik Tribe. The Federal Transit Administration recently awarded the organization a $300,000 dollar grant to get the service started for tribal members and the general public.