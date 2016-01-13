APD investigating officer-involved shooting

Anchorage police responding to a disturbance at a home shot and killed a man Tuesday night.

Police in an announcement say two officers responded to a call at an apartment in the 600 block of west 32nd Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired. Police did not say whether more than one officer fired a weapon.

Police say the man shot was armed with a knife and may have been drinking alcohol.

The names of the dead man and the officers have not been released. Police department policy calls for names of officers involved in fatal shootings to be withheld for 72 hours.

The Office of Special Prosecutions and Appeals will determine if force was justified and the police department's internal affairs section will investigate whether the officers' actions were within policy.