Creative minds in Juneau recreate Bowie's 'Space Oddity'

Juneau musician Marian Call and the creative crew from Alaska Robotics in Juneau created this wildly wonderful and weird frame-by-frame remake of David Bowie’s 'Space Oddity,' only they changed the lyrics to only the thousand most common words in the English language.

When asked, Pat Race of Alaska Robotics said, “Randall Munroe of XKCD made a comic called Up Goer Five (now a book) which used the 1000 most common words in the English language to describe the blueprints of the Saturn V rocket. I thought it would be fun to re-write a song that way. I suggested we do Rocket Man but once we saw the original 1969 video for Space Oddity, we knew it had to be that song.”

Here it is, in all it’s glory: