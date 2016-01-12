Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 11, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Rep. Kito prefiles bill to revert to 120-day legislative session

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Rep. Sam Kito III wants to repeal the ballot measure that tried to cut the Alaska Legislature’s annual session to down from 120 days to 90.

White House invites Alaskan to State of Union

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

President Obama will give his final State of the Union address Tuesday night in Congress. A 24-year-old Alaska Native woman named Lydia Doza will be among the guests sitting in the First Lady’s gallery.

'The Blob'... on vacation or gone for good?

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

The giant, persistent mass of warm ocean water known as The Blob seems to have cooled over the last few months, possibly because of another warm ocean phenomenon that is now dominating the Pacific.

Councilman calls on Fairbanks marijuana clubs to get retail licenses

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks city councilman David Pruhs is sponsoring an ordinance that calls on marijuana clubs to get licensed similarly to pot retailers.

Anchorage Assembly to vet commercial cannabis measures

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Two separate items coming before the Anchorage Assembly will shape the state's largest market for commercial cannabis for years to come. And industry groups are worried it'll be for the worse.

Dillingham drug bust nets $19K cash, 12.5g heroin

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Over the weekend, the Dillingham Police Department seized 12.5 grams of heroin and $19,000 while searching a home in one of the town's main neighborhoods.

Rasmuson Foundation, family gift $24M to Anchorage Museum

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The Anchorage Museum is getting a big financial boost from the Rasmuson Foundation and the Rasmuson family for an expansion.

Matt Hall wins Copper Basin 300, Aliy Zirkle takes 4th

Marcia Lynn, KCHU - Valdez

This weekend’s Copper Basin 300 sled dog race saw the first musher cross the finish line before 10 a.m. Monday. Good weather and a fast trail contributed to an early finish for this year’s race.

Former Anchorage Archbishop Francis Hurley dies at 88

Associated Press

The Archdiocese of Anchorage says Hurley died at his Anchorage home Sunday evening, two days before his 89th birthday. Anchorage funeral arrangements are pending.