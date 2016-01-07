Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Autopsy yields nil on pregnant soldier's death

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

It’s been almost five years since Michelle Clark died, and her family doesn’t know why. Neither does the state medical examiner. She was 31 and pregnant when she collapsed in her Eagle River home. Clark was also a staff sergeant in the Alaska Army National Guard, and she told other soldiers she knew about crime in the Guard but was afraid to talk about it. Her family suspects she was killed.

15-year-old in custody for Anchorage double homicide

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter Tuesday in a south Anchorage home.

Pipeline communities near TAPS tax settlement

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

There is a tentative settlement in long-running series of court actions between local government and the owners of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, or TAPS.

Budget cuts close rural road maintenance stations

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

Under Gov. Bill Walker's proposed budget, five road maintenance stations in eastern Interior Alaska will close.

Stranded whaling fleet, miraculous survival make for archaeological jackpot

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Federal scientists discovered the battered remnants of two whaling ships near Wainwright in the Chukchi Sea this fall.

Gov's housing summit seeks solutions

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker convened a housing summit in Anchorage today, which included sessions on housing concerns in rural Alaska, and boosting private sector investment.

High court tosses proposed commercial set-net ban

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

The State Supreme Court ruled Thursday Alaska’s commercial set net fishermen have the same right to harvest salmon as any other group. Set net fishermen are relieved with the ruling.

Huslia pleas to rein in burgeoning pike population

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A proposal aimed at reducing the number of pike around the northern Interior village of Huslia will be considered by the Board of Fisheries when it meets next week in Fairbanks.