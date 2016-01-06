Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Family suspects Guard scandal at play in pregnant soldier's death

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

For many Alaskans, the scandal at the Alaska National Guard is over. Top brass lost their jobs after investigations confirmed a toxic work environment that harbored sexual misconduct, even crime. But nothing is resolved for the family of a pregnant Guardsman who died in 2011 of unknown causes.

Downtown crash rattles culture of trust in Civil Air Patrol

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

After a small plane crashed into a downtown Anchorage building last week, much of the coverage mentioned an organization called C-A-P. That stands for Civil Air Patrol, a federal organization which owns dozens of planes scattered across Alaska, including the one pilot Doug Demarest flew into the building where his wife works.

Walker announces state hiring, travel freeze

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

New restrictions on State of Alaska hiring and employee travel were announced Tuesday. Gov. Bill Walker said the restrictions formalize what many state agencies and departments are already doing to cut costs.

S&P downgrades Alaska's credit rating, citing oil prices

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

The credit rating agency Standard and Poor's downgraded Alaska today, after months of warnings. With plunging oil prices wreaking havoc on the state's budget, the agency knocked the state down a notch from the top triple A rating it has held for the last four years.

Sen. Dunleavey won't challenge Murkowski after all

Phillip Manning, KTNA - Talkeetna

It's an election year for U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and so far no one has raised significant money to run against her. One Republican who suggested last spring he might challenge her now says he's no longer considering it.

ESA listing denied for Southeast wolves

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service today (Tuesday) announced that wolves in Southeast Alaska do NOT warrant an endangered species listing.

Young fishermen's summit courts the next generation

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

The Alaska Sea Grant Marine Advisory Program recognizes that fishing is a complicated business to understand, and a challenging one to enter. This year the program is hosting its 6th Annual Young Fishermen’s Summit at the end of the month in Juneau to introduce newbies to the industry.

Late scientist's work compiled in new butterfly guide

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A new butterfly guide is out. It identifies thousands of species across Alaska, eastern Russia and western Canada.

Big Lake musher running for Kuskokwim 300 win

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

This year’s field for the Kuskokwim 300 Sled dog race is the biggest in recent history with over 30 competitors already signed up. One of the racers is 25-year-old Rohn Buser from Big Lake.