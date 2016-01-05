Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 4, 2016
Pilot in Alaska crash took plane without permission
Associated Press
An organization that owns a small plane that crashed into two downtown Anchorage office buildings says the pilot didn't seek authorization to use the search-and-rescue aircraft and took it without permission.
8 survive Anaktuvuk plane crash, all with serious injuries
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of a plane crash near Anaktuvuk Pass Saturday.
Alaska Fred Meyers could start carrying overdose medication
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
A naloxone pilot project at Fred Meyer pharmacies down South could be expanding to Alaska.
Wildlife rescuers overwhelmed with starving sea birds
Associated Press
Common murre seabirds are challenging rescue workers as they make their way inland, becoming stranded and hungry.
Alaska Chamber of Commerce gears up for annual legislative fly-in
Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
Around 100 business owners and industry leaders will head to Juneau during the upcoming legislative session as part of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce's annual legislative fly-in to speak with lawmakers about issues affecting the state's business climate.
Kenai school board weighs building lease for overcrowded school
Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer
The community of Vosnesenka wants the Kenai Peninsula School District to pay to lease an additional building for their overcrowded school. But the district says they have a very tight budget this year and they're not sure if they can do it.
Belle Mickleson awarded for traditional music program
Amanda Frank, KUAC - Fairbanks
The founder of an Alaska youth music program has received a major award. Belle Mickleson has been recognized for traditional music camps that help connect elders and youth in interior villages and beyond.
APU skate skier takes 1st at nationals
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
Alaska’s Reese Hanneman raced to first place in the skate technique sprint at the U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships on Monday in Houghton, Michigan.
Unalaska man makes good on 2015 New Year's resolution
Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska
This is the week to start making good on your new years resolutions. A teacher and kayaking enthusiast in Unalaska recently fulfilled his 2015 resolution.
StoryCorps: Recovery from addiction led Haines carver to healing art
Emily Files, KHNS - Haines
Wayne Price is a Tlingit master carver and artist in Haines who has shaped many totem poles and dug-out canoes throughout his life.