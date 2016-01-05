Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 4, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Pilot in Alaska crash took plane without permission

Associated Press

An organization that owns a small plane that crashed into two downtown Anchorage office buildings says the pilot didn't seek authorization to use the search-and-rescue aircraft and took it without permission.

8 survive Anaktuvuk plane crash, all with serious injuries

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of a plane crash near Anaktuvuk Pass Saturday.

Alaska Fred Meyers could start carrying overdose medication

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A naloxone pilot project at Fred Meyer pharmacies down South could be expanding to Alaska.

Wildlife rescuers overwhelmed with starving sea birds

Associated Press

Common murre seabirds are challenging rescue workers as they make their way inland, becoming stranded and hungry.

Alaska Chamber of Commerce gears up for annual legislative fly-in

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Around 100 business owners and industry leaders will head to Juneau during the upcoming legislative session as part of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce's annual legislative fly-in to speak with lawmakers about issues affecting the state's business climate.

Kenai school board weighs building lease for overcrowded school

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

The community of Vosnesenka wants the Kenai Peninsula School District to pay to lease an additional building for their overcrowded school. But the district says they have a very tight budget this year and they're not sure if they can do it.

Belle Mickleson awarded for traditional music program

Amanda Frank, KUAC - Fairbanks

The founder of an Alaska youth music program has received a major award. Belle Mickleson has been recognized for traditional music camps that help connect elders and youth in interior villages and beyond.

APU skate skier takes 1st at nationals

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska’s Reese Hanneman raced to first place in the skate technique sprint at the U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships on Monday in Houghton, Michigan.

Unalaska man makes good on 2015 New Year's resolution

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

This is the week to start making good on your new years resolutions. A teacher and kayaking enthusiast in Unalaska recently fulfilled his 2015 resolution.

StoryCorps: Recovery from addiction led Haines carver to healing art

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

Wayne Price is a Tlingit master carver and artist in Haines who has shaped many totem poles and dug-out canoes throughout his life.