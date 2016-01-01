U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan and the nation's Arctic policy

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan has been on the job for one year and has focused on military and veterans issues. He's also been highly critical of the Obama Administration's Arctic strategy, saying a more comprehensive policy is required. In a time of state and federal budget restraints, how will Arctic needs be addressed?

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan

Craig Fleener, Arctic policy adviser

Arctic policy adviser Statewide callers

Participate:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE