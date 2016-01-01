Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan and the nation's Arctic policy

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published January 1, 2016 at 4:00 PM AKST
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (left) and Alaska Arctic Adviser Craig Fleener in the Talk of Alaska studios. (Photo by Josh Edge/APRN)
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan (left) and Alaska Arctic Adviser Craig Fleener in the Talk of Alaska studios. (Photo by Josh Edge/APRN)

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan has been on the job for one year and has focused on military and veterans issues. He's also been highly critical of the Obama Administration's Arctic strategy, saying a more comprehensive policy is required. In a time of state and federal budget restraints, how will Arctic needs be addressed?

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan

  • Craig Fleener, Arctic policy adviser

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast

  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE
Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend