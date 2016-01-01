Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 31, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

AK Supreme Court rejects net initiative

The Associated Press

The Alaska Supreme Court has rejected a proposed ballot initiative that sought to ban commercial shore gill nets and set nets in urban, non-subsistence areas.

Wage increase kicks in January 1

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

In 2014 Alaskans voted for one-dollar increases to go into effect in 2015 and 2016. The first, raised it from $7.75 per hour, to $8.75. The second, to $9.75 an hour goes into effect January 1, 2016.

Homer doctor plans syringe exchange program

Quinton Chandler, KBBI- Homer

One of the dangers tied to drug abuse is the risk of transmitting disease through sharing needles. Dirty needles are a common vehicle for HIV, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B and other serious infections. A proven solution is providing access to clean needles and a safe place to dispose of dirty ones. A local doctor wants to start Homer’s first syringe exchange program.

Arctic air warming, but North Pole not turning to slush

Emily Russell, KNOM – Nome

The North Pole is melting according to many news outlets. But Walt Meier, a research scientist for NASA and a co-author of NOAA’s 2015 Arctic Report Card on Sea Ice, said that’s not quite accurate.

Alaskans win video contest, trip to Norway

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Alaskans Ben Matheson and Laureli Ivanoff recently won the Norwegian Embassy's video contest called Meet the Arctic with their short film, Arctic Contrast. They will travel to Tromso, Norway on January 20 to attend an Arctic conference. Their film will also be featured in an international film festival in Tromso.

No time to Google when mom is ready to deliver

Annie Fedit, APRN – Anchorage

Anchorage municipal attorney Bill Falsey got a quick lesson in labor and delivery this week. He and his wife, Alaska Dispatch News reporter Jeannette Lee Falsey, expected to have their baby in the hospital.

Haines rediscovers joys of coloring

Jillian Rogers, KHNS – Haines

A new trend has landed in Haines. Adult coloring is wildly popular pretty much everywhere, including Alaska, and the Babbling Book on Main Street can’t keep the boutique pages in stock.

Another Juneau restaurant empire growing

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Another Juneau restaurant empire is taking form with the opening of an Italian restaurant next month in the space recently known as the Silverbow Bakery. In Bocca Al Lupo will be the newest restaurant venture by the people who run The Rookery Café, Panhandle Provisions and The Taqueria.