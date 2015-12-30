Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Pilot killed after plane crashes in downtown Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

One person is confirmed dead after a small plane struck an office building in downtown Anchorage at 6:18 a.m Tuesday morning. Investigators say the pilot was not sanctioned to fly the aircraft.

4-year-old fatally shoots himself in Bethel trooper housing

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

A 4-year-old died in an Alaska State Trooper housing unit in Bethel on Monday evening, Officials believe the child was playing by himself in the living room when he got hold of a handgun and fatally shot himself.

High wind warnings persist in Southcentral

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Forecasts calling for continued high winds in Southcentral have forced cancellation of the state ferry Tustemena's sailing between Homer and Kodiak.

High winds trigger power outages in Fairbanks

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Mother Nature is triggering power outages across Fairbanks. Golden Valley Electric Association saw multiple areas west of Fairbanks robbed of power Monday.

Alaska IDs good for air travel, for now

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The state of Alaska has been granted an extension until October 2016 to meet the requirements of the federal Real ID Act.

Fisheries coastal change committee to convene in January

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

The Board of Fisheries’ new coastal change committee will hold its first meeting next month. The committee is helping the board develop some guidelines for how it deals with commercial fishing boundaries that change along with Alaska’s coastline.

Basketball teams converge on Anchorage for tourney

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

High School Basketball teams and fans are gathering in Anchorage this week. Six teams competing at the new Rally the Regions 2A basketball tournament.

Would-be drone entrepreneur thwarted by regs

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

A Homer business owner wants to use a drone to take pictures and shoot video of properties in Homer. But, restrictions on drone piloting hurt his chances of making the business work.

Drones to monitor endangered Cook Inlet belugas

Associated Press

Federal scientists will begin using drones to monitor beluga whales in Cook Inlet as a part of an effort to restore the endangered animals.

Murre die-off hits Kachemak in the thousands

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Die-offs of common murres have been taking place across Alaska all summer, and the latest report is from Kachemak Bay, according to biologists with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge in Homer.

State committee looks to improve, economize jury selection

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

More than 30,000 Alaska residents were called for jury duty last year. Were you one of them? The state court system relies on a steady stream of jurors to fairly try cases across the state. A Jury Management Committee including judges and court administrators is currently examining ways to improve the overall jury selection process and to contain rising costs.