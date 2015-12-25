Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Correcting the Department of Corrections

Alaska Public Media | By Lori Townsend
Published December 25, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKST
Goose Creek Prison. Photo by Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage.
Prisoner treatment has been a national topic of discussion and a recent report on  the Alaska Department of Corrections found numerous problems in the state's system. Governor Bill Walker called the system broken, fired the commissioner and put long time Alaska law man Walt Monegan in charge of making changes at DOC.

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:


  • Walt Monegan, commissioner, Department of Corrections

  • Dean Williams, author, Department of Corrections report

  • Statewide callers

Participate:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

  • Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by emailRSS or podcast.

