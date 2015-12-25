Correcting the Department of Corrections

Prisoner treatment has been a national topic of discussion and a recent report on the Alaska Department of Corrections found numerous problems in the state's system. Governor Bill Walker called the system broken, fired the commissioner and put long time Alaska law man Walt Monegan in charge of making changes at DOC.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Walt Monegan, commissioner, Department of Corrections

commissioner, Department of Corrections Dean Williams, author, Department of Corrections report

author, Department of Corrections report Statewide callers

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

