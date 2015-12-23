Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Major western Alaska employer lays off 30

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The Association of Village Council Presidents, or AVCP, has laid off 30 employees,citing budget concerns.

Casualty of care: Ex-Marine grapples with VA system

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Department of Veterans Affairs in Alaska has made healthy strides in improving care over the last few years. But some patients still fall through the cracks. In the first of a two-part story, an ex-Marine explains his difficulties navigating care and benefits through the VA, and the effect its had on his life.

2 Alaska newspapers sold to foundation

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner is being sold. The newspaper reports that a non-profit foundation created by the late wife of the paper’s founder Charles W. Snedden is purchasing the Newsminer.

Juneau to hold March special election for new mayor

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau voters will elect a new mayor during a special election on March 15, the assembly decided Monday night.

Police say drug deal preceded Anchorage shooting deaths

Associated Press

Anchorage police say a dispute during a drug transaction preceded the shooting deaths of two men Monday on the city's west side.

Family looks for answers as Juneau stabbing case grows cold

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A suspect has been identified and charged in a recent stabbing death in the capital city. But another stabbing death remains unsolved. It's been more than a year since Juneau man Christopher Kenney died from a knife wound. The 50-year-old was found in his home two days after Thanksgiving last year and police still aren't sure if it was a murder or suicide.

Senate advances Port Spencer as Arctic port

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

Western Alaska's Port Clarence is one small step closer to serving as the nation’s Arctic deep draft port. In a press release from Friday, Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced the senate passed the Point Spencer Land Conveyance Act.

Researchers say less Arctic sea ice means more precipitation

Associated Press

A research paper published Monday by U.S. and Canadian scientists says less sea ice in the Arctic has meant more precipitation is falling.

Southeast electronic duo Whiskey Class premieres new music video

Annie Bartholomew, KTOO - Juneau

There really isn't any electronic music at the annual Alaska Folk Festival, but now there's a little Folk Fest in a Southeast duo's electronic music.

On Kenai, bear management strives for happy medium

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

Striking a balance that provides ample living space for both humans and wild animals is not always easy. A biologist with the Department of Fish and Game talked with Homer residents last week, (Wednesday night) about the methods wildlife managers use to keep the peace between people and brown bears.