Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015
Shell asks for extension on offshore drill leases
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Despite its decision to abandon offshore drilling in Alaska this fall, Shell still has its eye on the Arctic.
NOAA report outlines impacts of warming Arctic
Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday released its annual Arctic Report Card, covering everything from rising temperatures on land and sea, to sea ice declines and its impact on Arctic ecosystems and the rest of the world.
Alaska Air, co-plaintiffs doggedly push back on SeaTac min. wage
Ashley Gross, KPLU - Seattle
Alaska Airlines and other plaintiffs are continuing their long legal battle over SeaTac’s $15 minimum wage law.
IEP tests LNG tanker on Alaska roads
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
A liquefied natural gas tanker truck is being tested for possible future use by the Interior energy project.
Marijuana regs on track, despite remaining hurdles
Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage
The chairman of the marijuana control board says the state is on track with its regulatory process work.
Sitkans, police review tasing event in community 'talking circle'
Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka
While police issues continue to divide communities and make national headlines, the Sitka Police Department is trying to restore confidence locally, after disturbing video from the Sitka jail surfaced on social media this fall.
At 71%, Alaska graduation rate among lowest in the country
Associated Press
Data released by the U.S. Department of Education shows Alaska has one of the lowest graduation rates in the country.
At $1.50/lb., lamprey harvest tops Yukon salmon
Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena
The commercial harvest of lamprey eels on the lower Yukon wrapped up over the weekend, with just under 37,000 pounds harvested and sold. That’s 7,000 pounds less than a quota set by the Department of Fish and Game.
With understanding comes forgiveness: Turning ‘Yuuyaraq’ into film
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
Juneau filmmaker Lisle Hebert is making a film based on Harold Napoleon’s essay “Yuuyaraq: The Way of the Human Being.” Napoleon gave Hebert his blessing to do the adaptation, but he says it’ll be a challenge to translate the message to film.