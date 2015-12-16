Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Shell asks for extension on offshore drill leases

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Despite its decision to abandon offshore drilling in Alaska this fall, Shell still has its eye on the Arctic.

NOAA report outlines impacts of warming Arctic

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday released its annual Arctic Report Card, covering everything from rising temperatures on land and sea, to sea ice declines and its impact on Arctic ecosystems and the rest of the world.

Alaska Air, co-plaintiffs doggedly push back on SeaTac min. wage

Ashley Gross, KPLU - Seattle

Alaska Airlines and other plaintiffs are continuing their long legal battle over SeaTac’s $15 minimum wage law.

IEP tests LNG tanker on Alaska roads

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A liquefied natural gas tanker truck is being tested for possible future use by the Interior energy project.

Marijuana regs on track, despite remaining hurdles

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The chairman of the marijuana control board says the state is on track with its regulatory process work.

Sitkans, police review tasing event in community 'talking circle'

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

While police issues continue to divide communities and make national headlines, the Sitka Police Department is trying to restore confidence locally, after disturbing video from the Sitka jail surfaced on social media this fall.

At 71%, Alaska graduation rate among lowest in the country

Associated Press

Data released by the U.S. Department of Education shows Alaska has one of the lowest graduation rates in the country.

At $1.50/lb., lamprey harvest tops Yukon salmon

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

The commercial harvest of lamprey eels on the lower Yukon wrapped up over the weekend, with just under 37,000 pounds harvested and sold. That’s 7,000 pounds less than a quota set by the Department of Fish and Game.

With understanding comes forgiveness: Turning ‘Yuuyaraq’ into film

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau filmmaker Lisle Hebert is making a film based on Harold Napoleon’s essay “Yuuyaraq: The Way of the Human Being.” Napoleon gave Hebert his blessing to do the adaptation, but he says it’ll be a challenge to translate the message to film.