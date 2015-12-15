Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 14, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Adak sifts through aftermath of disastrous storm

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

A major storm ripped through the Aleutian Chain over the weekend, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. It was less severe than expected in some areas -- like Unalaska and St. Paul Island -- and more severe in others, like Adak.

Audubon feature: Offshore regulators biased by their charge

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

A story in Audubon magazine this month details how regulators cut corners and rushed the work schedule as they worked to accommodate Shell's plan to drill in the Arctic last summer.

BlueCrest still keeps Cook Inlet drilling on track

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

BlueCrest Energy representatives updated Kenai Peninsula residents last week on their plans to drill for oil in Cook Inlet.

Ballot initiative seeks to register voters during PFD season

Brielle Schaffer, KCAW - Sitka

Sitkans have joined a statewide effort to make it easier for people to vote. The push to get Alaska residents registered to vote at the same time they sign up for their permanent fund dividends started in Anchorage this fall, but Sitka has become an important part of the equation.

Haines museum gets huge donation, more storage

Jillian Rogers, KHNS – Haines

The Sheldon Museum in Haines received an early Christmas present last week that will allow the museum to expand its collection.

Fewer fish, fewer kids: St. Paul struggles to keep students

John Ryan, KUCB – St. Paul

School enrollment in the Pribilof Islands has been shrinking in recent years, along with the islands’ fishing economy. KUCB’s John Ryan visited the school on St. Paul Island. He sent in this profile of a small school struggling to teach and keep its students.

Leaving a legacy: Family, friends remember Greg Fisk

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Hundreds in Juneau attended the celebration of life for the late Juneau mayor Greg Fisk on Sunday.