The business of marijuana
What will it mean to have legal marijuana in Alaska? State and local governments are working right now on regulations for licensing marijuana retail businesses and growers. What kind of shops will be allowed? Who will be able to grow for commercial sales and where? What are the security implications?
HOST: Lori Townsend
GUESTS:
- Zachariah Hughes, reporter, KSKA 91.1FM
- Bruce Schulte, marijuana control Board
Participate:
- Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).
- Send email to talk
alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)
- Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast
LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.