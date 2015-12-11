The business of marijuana

What will it mean to have legal marijuana in Alaska? State and local governments are working right now on regulations for licensing marijuana retail businesses and growers. What kind of shops will be allowed? Who will be able to grow for commercial sales and where? What are the security implications?

Listen now

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:





Zachariah Hughes, reporter, KSKA 91.1FM

reporter, KSKA 91.1FM Bruce Schulte, marijuana control Board

Participate:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE