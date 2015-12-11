Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015
12 indicted in FBI-led bust of Fairview Bloods gang
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Federal officials announced a massive gang bust in Anchorage today.
State embraces new justice report detailing prison reform
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
Unless the state reforms its criminal justice system, all of the prisons will be full by 2017. But a new report from the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission details solutions to that problem and could reduce the prison population and save the state money.
Hearing set for Friday in Fairbanks 4 case
Associated Press
A hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow (Fri.) in the Fairbanks Four case, and there’s speculation it could lead to the release of men still imprisoned for the 1997 beating death of John Hartman.
Alaskan hiker falls to her death in New Zealand
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage
A 24-year-old Alaskan died in a hiking accident in New Zealand yesterday.
What end to military's glass ceiling means in Alaska
Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage
Starting next year, all positions in the military will be open to women -- everything from tank drivers to Navy SEALs. The decision by Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter ends gender prohibitions on about 10 percent of all military jobs. It could have a big impact on the Army in Alaska.
Settlement reached over Seward coal facility dispute
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
The Alaska Railroad and Aurora Energy have agreed to an out of court settlement in a dispute involving a Clean Water Act permit.
New cookbook touts Alaska-grown eats for kids
Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham
Alaskan cooks now have a new resource: the “Make it Local” cookbook released this month by the Alaska Child Nutrition Program.
In Sitka, 'Nutcracker' a beloved holiday tradition
Brielle Schaffer, KCAW - Sitka
“The Nutcracker” is a longstanding community tradition in Sitka, having been performed nine times over the past two decades.