Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015

12 indicted in FBI-led bust of Fairview Bloods gang

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Federal officials announced a massive gang bust in Anchorage today.

State embraces new justice report detailing prison reform

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Unless the state reforms its criminal justice system, all of the prisons will be full by 2017. But a new report from the Alaska Criminal Justice Commission details solutions to that problem and could reduce the prison population and save the state money.

Hearing set for Friday in Fairbanks 4 case

Associated Press

A hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow (Fri.) in the Fairbanks Four case, and there’s speculation it could lead to the release of men still imprisoned for the 1997 beating death of John Hartman.

Alaskan hiker falls to her death in New Zealand

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

A 24-year-old Alaskan died in a hiking accident in New Zealand yesterday.

What end to military's glass ceiling means in Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Starting next year, all positions in the military will be open to women -- everything from tank drivers to Navy SEALs. The decision by Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter ends gender prohibitions on about 10 percent of all military jobs. It could have a big impact on the Army in Alaska.

Settlement reached over Seward coal facility dispute

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The Alaska Railroad and Aurora Energy have agreed to an out of court settlement in a dispute involving a Clean Water Act permit.

New cookbook touts Alaska-grown eats for kids

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Alaskan cooks now have a new resource: the “Make it Local” cookbook released this month by the Alaska Child Nutrition Program.

In Sitka, 'Nutcracker' a beloved holiday tradition

Brielle Schaffer, KCAW - Sitka

“The Nutcracker” is a longstanding community tradition in Sitka, having been performed nine times over the past two decades.