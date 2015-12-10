Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Gov rolls out budget overhaul, including income tax, PFD reduction

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Wednesday morning Gov. Bill Walker released his plan for dealing with the state's mammoth budget deficit. It includes Alaska's first income tax since 1980, and a complete overhaul of how the state uses the permanent fund -- effectively cutting PFD checks in half next year.

Income tax? Smaller PFD? How Alaskans feel

APRN Staff

So what do Alaskan's think about the budget proposal? We sent reporters out around the state to check on two of the biggest potential changes -- a state income tax and a smaller PFD.

Education reform changes only part of No Child Left Behind

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The Senate today passed an education bill, and the president is expected to sign it on Thursday. Both Alaska senators voted for it, as did Congressman Don Young in the House.

EPA: Failure to report Wainwright munitions dump was oversight

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fort Wainwright has settled alleged violations of its hazardous waste permit for $60,000. The Environmental Protection Agency says the Army failed to report an abandoned ammunition dump.

VPO accused of raping teen previously celebrated at AFN

Emily Russell, KNOM - Nome

A substitute village police officer from the dry village of Selawik is in jail in Nome awaiting trial.

Anchorage Centennial gets audit for 'financial mismanagement'

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly is requesting an official audit after a review surfaced alleging financial mismanagement in the city's Centennial Celebration.

Settlement reached over Seward coal facility dispute

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The Alaska Railroad and Aurora Energy have agreed to an out of court settlement in a dispute involving a Clean Water Act permit.

Galena elder Sidney Huntington dies at 100

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Sidney C. Huntington passed away on Tuesday in Galena. He was 100 years old.

Sidney Huntington remembered for hard work, passion

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Sidney Huntington leaves behind not only a long list of accomplishments, but an entire philosophy of life.