Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015
Budget director uses money game to illustrate state's plight
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka
Gov. Bill Walker will unveil his FY17 budget on Wednesday. And the backdrop isn’t pretty -- if the price of oil remains low, Alaska could face a budget deficit of $3.1 billion.
UAF projects grim fiscal landscape in 2017
Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks
University of Alaska Fairbanks officials rolled out statistics Friday outlining expected funding shortfalls, which may be as much as $42 million.
After inmate deaths, multiple flaws found in DOC protocol
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
In Anchorage today, state House and Senate Judiciary Committee members listened to recommendations from the authors of a Department of Corrections administrative review.
EPA fines Army for toxic leaching at Ft. Wainwright
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage
The Environmental Protection Agency has fined the Army nearly $60,000 for failing to notify the agency of a munitions dump on Fort Wainwright.
Denali wolf numbers up slightly
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
A fall count of Denali National Park wolves indicates a slight rebound of the predator’s depressed population in the park. The overall population remains near a 30-year low, and fewer visitors report seeing the animals.
Troopers rework south Kenai area road kill list
Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer
The state is using a new application process to select recipients of big game killed on southern Kenai Peninsula roads as well as fish or game confiscated by authorities.
Alaska boasts 8th highest volunteer rate in US
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
Thirty-four percent of Alaskans volunteer with organizations. That's the 8th highest rate in the United States, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Should the Upper Lynn Canal run its own ferry authority?
Emily Files, KHNS - Haines
Could Haines, Skagway and Juneau run their own Lynn Canal Ferry Authority? With budget cuts and reduced service to the Alaska Marine Highway, leaders from Skagway and Haines are considering that idea.
Tlingit elders write boarding school history for future generations
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
By talking about boarding school experiences, Tlingit elders in Juneau are turning painful memories into sources of healing – healing for themselves and generations still living with the consequences.