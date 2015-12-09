Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Budget director uses money game to illustrate state's plight

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

Gov. Bill Walker will unveil his FY17 budget on Wednesday. And the backdrop isn’t pretty -- if the price of oil remains low, Alaska could face a budget deficit of $3.1 billion.

UAF projects grim fiscal landscape in 2017

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

University of Alaska Fairbanks officials rolled out statistics Friday outlining expected funding shortfalls, which may be as much as $42 million.

After inmate deaths, multiple flaws found in DOC protocol

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

In Anchorage today, state House and Senate Judiciary Committee members listened to recommendations from the authors of a Department of Corrections administrative review.

EPA fines Army for toxic leaching at Ft. Wainwright

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The Environmental Protection Agency has fined the Army nearly $60,000 for failing to notify the agency of a munitions dump on Fort Wainwright.

Denali wolf numbers up slightly

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A fall count of Denali National Park wolves indicates a slight rebound of the predator’s depressed population in the park. The overall population remains near a 30-year low, and fewer visitors report seeing the animals.

Troopers rework south Kenai area road kill list

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

The state is using a new application process to select recipients of big game killed on southern Kenai Peninsula roads as well as fish or game confiscated by authorities.

Alaska boasts 8th highest volunteer rate in US

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Thirty-four percent of Alaskans volunteer with organizations. That's the 8th highest rate in the United States, according to the Corporation for National and Community Service.

Should the Upper Lynn Canal run its own ferry authority?

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

Could Haines, Skagway and Juneau run their own Lynn Canal Ferry Authority? With budget cuts and reduced service to the Alaska Marine Highway, leaders from Skagway and Haines are considering that idea.

Tlingit elders write boarding school history for future generations

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

By talking about boarding school experiences, Tlingit elders in Juneau are turning painful memories into sources of healing – healing for themselves and generations still living with the consequences.