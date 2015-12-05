Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 4, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

VA: Fix for Choice plan taking longer than expected

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The Veterans Affairs Department pledged to create a pilot program to help Alaska vets get health care services outside the VA.

Transit Center: Anchorage looks to relocate, rebrand its ugly duckling

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Officials in Anchorage are planning a major overhaul of the city's downtown Transit Center.

Ketchikan council votes to ban marijuana sales

Maria Dudzak, KRBD - Ketchikan

The Ketchikan City Council last night (Thursday night) voted to ban the commercial sale of marijuana within city limits.

Lawmakers on prowl for cheaper digs in Anchorage

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Lawmakers are considering alternatives to their expensive and controversial office space in Anchorage.

State agencies pinch pennies with small-scale furlough

Monica Gokey, KSKA - Anchorage

State agencies are feeling the squeeze of of a shrinking budget, and some are using furloughs on a small scale to save a little money.

In Juneau, unexpectedly filling a mayor's shoes

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

As Juneau’s mayor, Mary Becker is establishing regular office hours at city hall, attending meetings scheduled by the late-mayor and educating herself on her new role. At the same time, she wants to follow through with some of Greg Fisk’s initiatives.

AK: After prison, giving back to a community once hurt

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Restarting life after prison is full of challenges — but also successes. In the village of Tyonek on Cook Inlet, one man recreates himself and gives back to the community he once hurt.

49 Voices: Jane Standifer of Tyonek

This week we’re going to Tyonek to hear from Jane Standifer. She remembers working at the teen center in town when she was a teen herself back in the early 1980s.