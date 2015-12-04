Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaskans say feds shirk ANILCA's 'no more' pledge

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

This week marks the 35th anniversary of a federal law that reshaped Alaska, literally redrew the map: ANILCA.

State OKs another year of LNG; Oil companies yet to weigh in

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

The state gas line corporation gave the green light today for another year of work on the Alaska LNG project, which aims to bring natural gas from the North Slope to the Kenai Peninsula for export.

Waiting to go home, but tied to Anchorage

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

People around the United States who are leaving prison all face similar challenges -- sometimes it’s harder to find work or a place to live when you have a criminal history. But some people from rural Alaska face a unique barrier -- their conditions of parole prevent them from going home.

Troopers establish violent crimes unit in Bethel

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has a new Alaska State Troopers unit this week. The unit’s main goal is to investigate violent crimes faster, so reports can make it to the district attorney’s desk more quickly.

Proposed fuel tax revenue may help buoy rural airports

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A state advisory board is recommending Alaska Governor Bill Walker hike the aviation fuel tax to support rural airports. The Aviation Advisory board weighed several options in its efforts to off-set cuts to the Department of Transportation.

Chilkat robe saved from eBay sale back in Southeast

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A Chilkat robe that was for sale on eBay has returned to Southeast Alaska.

Exchange student from Cameroon visits Russian Orthodox community

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Homer High School is hosting a student from the West African country of Cameroon, this year. As part of his exchange program, 11th-grader, Nouredine Mama, is visiting schools and churches. Recently, he visited the school in the ‘Russian Old Believer’ community of Nikolaevsk, just outside Homer.