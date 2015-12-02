Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Senate group recommends few changes to oil tax credits

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker is expected to release his budget in the next few weeks, and one thing it will likely include -- cuts to tax credits for oil companies.

Injuries found on Juneau mayor's body

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau’s newly elected mayor was found dead in his home Monday afternoon. Greg Fisk was 70-years-old.

Parole officers: Arm of the law with a human touch

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

One of the first stops for everyone leaving prison is the Probation and Parole Office in downtown Anchorage.

Sitka police reverses stance on releasing operations manual

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

The City of Sitka has released its police department Operating Procedures Manual to the public.

UAF rehearses for active shooter event

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks is training employees how to respond to a workplace violence.

Board to discuss residency rules for legal pot businesses

Associated Press

The board tasked with writing rules for Alaska's recreational marijuana industry is set to discuss and possibly change residency requirements for pot business licenses Tuesday morning in Anchorage.

Conservative talk show host aims to repeal Anchorage LGBTQ law

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A new citizen-sponsored initiative in Anchorage is seeking to repeal a recently passed anti-discrimination ordinance.

Alaska students venture to Capitol as cultural ambassadors

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

A spruce tree from the Chugach National Forest is standing tall on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol today. Gov. Bill Walker is in Washington, D.C., for Wednesday's lighting ceremony.