Prisoner re-entry in Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Annie Feidt
Published November 27, 2015 at 4:00 PM AKST
This is the first of a five-part series looking at prison re-entry. Want more? Alaska Public Media is hosting a live community forum on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 p.m. to dig deeper into life after prison.

In Alaska, 1,000 people leave prison and re-enter the community each month.  Nearly two-thirds of them will end up back in prison -- unless they're supported along the way through the re-entry process.

Stacie Davis. Photo: Anne Hillman/KSKA.
Stacie Davis released from jail earlier this year and lives in transitional housing at the Damascus House. She is taking every opportunity she can to make sure her life is stable, so she can provide support to those around her who need it. Hear some of her story on Talk of Alaska. Photo: Anne Hillman/KSKA.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:


  • Anne Hillman, urban affairs reporter

  • Morgen Jaco, re-entry coordinator, state Department of Corrections

Participate:


Talk of Alaska
Annie Feidt
Annie Feidt is the broadcast managing editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at afeidt@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Annie here.
