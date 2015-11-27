Bethel Search & Rescue says Kuskokwim River is no place to be

On Wednesday morning Bethel Search and Rescue conducted an aerial survey of the Kuskokwim River from Napaskiak to Tuluksak, and reported there are approximately 50 holes in that 50-mile stretch of the river following recent days of warm and rainy weather.

Downstream from Bethel, a recent storm brought deep overflow to all areas of the lower river affected by the tides.

BSAR is recommending people stay off the river and not travel on it, adding that the glare ice conditions will make it harder to see the dozens of smaller holes.

They ask that people be patient and use the back inland trails if people must travel.

They said the cold weather should cover up the smaller holes in the coming days, after that Bethel Search and Rescue plans to do more surveys on the river.