Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Pebble withdraws more third party subpoenas

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

The Pebble Partnership has dropped many of its subpoenas to individuals and organizations it believes may have communicated with the Environmental Protection Agency regarding protections for the Bristol Bay watershed as part of Pebble’s lawsuit alleging the agency acted improperly here.

Obama honors Alaskan who turned grief into service

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

President Obama this evening bestowed the Medal of Freedom on Alaskan Bonnie Carroll. She’s a military widow who founded a service organization called TAPS to help family members of those who die in uniform.

UAF scientist pioneers anti-collision systems for space

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

In Alaska we understand how forecasting weather is important. But it turns out, in space, it plays a critical role as well.

High-risk avalanche conditions stall search for missing skier at Hatcher Pass

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

A Wasilla man is missing in the Hatcher Pass area near Palmer, and now a series of avalanches are hampering search efforts.

After a health crisis, help navigating the complicated medical system

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

The road from illness to recovery is often difficult. In the middle of a major health crisis, patients are expected to navigate the complicated health care system. A pilot program in Anchorage is rounding out it's first year trying to improve that journey for patients while also spending fewer healthcare dollars.

Study: Many Alaska teachers underpaid, but money isn't everything

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

Many Alaska school districts don’t offer high enough salaries to recruit and retain qualified teachers. That’s according to a new study the state commissioned to look at a possible standardized salary schedule.

Thanksgiving Blessings offers food, hope and exercise plan

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

For the 31st year in a row, Central Lutheran Church in downtown Anchorage is providing Thanksgiving dinners for people in need.

Reviving an endangered language in the age of social media

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

In Alaska, the number of fluent Haida speakers has dwindled down into the single digits. It’s been called an endangered language. But in Juneau, a group is trying to change that. Haida Language Learners is using YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram to reach a wider audience.