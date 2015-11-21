Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 20, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker replaces 2 members on gas line board

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Gov. Bill Walker is once again shaking up the state's gas line team. On Friday, Walker replaced two of seven board members for the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, or AGDC.

Alaska may be 1st state to allow marijuana cafes

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Alaska is on track to be the first state in the nation to allow recreational use of cannabis at venues similar to a bar or a cafe.

Tongass plan drafts timeline for transition to young-growth harvest

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg

The U.S. Forest Service has released a new plan for managing timber lands on the Tongass National Forest in Southeast Alaska. It puts a timeline on the transition from young- to old-growth logging and it attempts to make it easier to develop hydro projects.

Chugach Tree fulfills holiday destiny on Captiol lawn

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

A 74-foot tree cut from the Chugach National Forest near Seward nearly a month ago arrived at the U.S. Capitol today. It’s the first time the Capitol Christmas tree has come from the 49th state.

Estrada subsistence fishing case may influence other bag limits

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

Charges against three Southeast subsistence fishermen have once again been dismissed.

Skipjack tuna, other warm-water fish increasingly caught in Alaska

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

A four-legged thief is blamed for the disappearance of a warm water fish carcass that was discovered in Alaska waters. But at least there’s proof… in the form of pictures.

ABC Board hires first Yup’ik investigator in 15 years

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board hired a new investigator in early October. He's the first Yup'ik investigator in 15 years, and maybe, the first ever.

AK: With sustainable logging in mind, Galena looks to forests for fuel

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Large-scale logging on the Yukon River started about a hundred years ago with the influx of steamships. Village residents clear-cut wide swathes of forest along the river. These days, villages like Galena are once again looking to the forest for an energy supply. But this time around, a new generation of loggers is thinking more about sustainability in how – and why – they harvest trees from around their communities.

49 Voices: Leonard Savage of Wasilla

This week we're talking with Athabascan ivory carver Leonard Savage about how he got his start. Savage splits his time between Wasilla and Kentucky.