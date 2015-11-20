John Patrick on 'Health Attitude'

On the next Line One we'll dive into a discussion on the cultural and technological barriers to more affordable, accessible and effective health care in the U.S. Our guest is John Patrick, author of "Health Attitude," a book delving into the complexities of the health care industry.

Download Audio:

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST:





Dr. John Patrick, author, "Health Attitude: Unraveling and Solving the Complexities of Healthcare"

BIO: John Patrick is President of Attitude LLC and former Vice President of Internet Technology at IBM, where he worked for thirty-five years. During his IBM career, John was Vice President of Marketing for the launch of the IBM ThinkPad brand. One of the leading Internet visionaries, John is a well- known international lecturer and has been quoted frequently in the global media. Business 2.0 named him one of The 25 Most Intriguing Minds of the New Economy. Dr. John R. Patrick holds degrees in electrical engineering, management, law, and health administration.

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (emails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (emails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Monday, November 23, 2015, at 2:00 p.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday, November 23, 2015, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE