Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015

Alaska delegation to push for 'frankenfish' labeling

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

It’s the announcement the Alaskan salmon industry has long feared: The FDA this morning approved an application for genetically engineered salmon, declaring the product as safe to eat as natural salmon. Critics, including Alaska’s congressional delegation, are considering their next steps.

Pot board convenes to finalize regs

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The state is set to finalize commercial marijuana regulations. But several controversial sticking points have yet to be settled, including rules for on-site consumption.

ABC grants Bethel 2 liquor licenses

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Alcohol sales are coming to Bethel — legally — for the first time in 40 years.

Substance abuse, lack of treatment a top Mat-Su health concern

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

The rise in drug use in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is prompting community action against addiction, and local health officials say that counteracting the spread of drug use is everybody's business.

Alaska literary journal dabbles in music artistry

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Alaska writers have a range of talents as large as the state they hail from. The Alaska Quarterly Review captures the best of that work and the writings of authors from across the world into an annual collection that has garnered literary praise for decades.

Inupiaq school in Kotz fundraises for Yup’ik sister school

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

When the Nikaitchuat Inupiaq immersion school opened in Kotzebue, its founders turned to Bethel’s Ayaprun, Yup’ik immersion school for guidance.

Necropsy elucidates cause of Katmai brown bear death

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

A lab has identified a possible cause of death for one of the two brown bears that died in front of the highly popular bear cams in Katmai National Park last month.

Alaskan serves up her own brand of backcountry grub

Eric Keto, Alaska Public Media

Growing up in Bird Creek, Heather Kelly learned all about the challenges of carrying your own food in the backcountry. After studying sports nutrition at Western Washington University, she returned to Alaska to launch her own line of dehydrated backpacking food.