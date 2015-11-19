Alaska News Nightly: Weds., Nov. 18, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Conoco advances NPR development on Slope

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

ConocoPhillips announced today that it will move ahead with construction of a $900 million project in the North Slope's National Petroleum Reserve.

Judge tosses Pebble subpoenas for some individuals, groups

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A federal judge in Anchorage has quashed some subpoenas issued to opponents of the Pebble mine.

State Forester: Feds should ease certification for fire aircraft

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

After Alaska’s second worst fire season on record, the state forester told a U.S. Senate committee the government should stop practices that he says needlessly sideline firefighting aircraft.

AFD overruns budget, points to 7% uptick in calls

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage Fire Department is expecting a substantial budget shortfall.

As APD struggles to recruit, diversity goals fall to wayside

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

As city leaders work to increase the size of the Anchorage Police Department, they're also beginning efforts to boost diversity within the force.

Chanlyut helps men restart, learn to 'live life on life's terms'

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Sometimes starting over means more than just looking for a new job or a new place to live. It means re-learning how to "live life on life's terms." Cook Inlet Tribal Council runs a free, two-year intensive residential program in Anchorage is helping men do just that.

Alaska drafts transboundary mine agreement with BC

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Alaska officials have drafted an agreement with British Columbia aimed at protecting transboundary waters. They say it will address concerns about pollution from mines on rivers that flow into Alaska. But critics say it may not make any difference, because it has no teeth.

Sitkans gather for edible celebration at Wild Foods Potluck

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

Every year, the Sitka Conservation Society hosts a Wild Foods Potluck. It’s an edible celebration of all that can be picked, plucked, hunted, fished, grown, and gathered in Sitka. This year, over 150 people attended and brought dishes.