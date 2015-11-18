Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Statoil will exit Alaska, following Shell

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Another major oil company has announced it will exit Alaska's Arctic waters.

Gas line team reshuffle puts scrutiny on high salaries

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

As the state prepares to take a larger role in the Alaska LNG gas line project, its leadership team is in flux.

Congressional delegation says no to Syrian refugees

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

Alaska’s congressman and U.S. senators are among the chorus of political leaders calling on President Obama to cancel a plan to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees.

DOC report: Juneau inmate denied care before dying of heart attack

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

A just released state report on the state’s prison system details disturbing events related to the death of Juneau resident Joseph Murphy.

Anchorage mayor unveils new plan to end homelessness

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Anchorage’s mayor announced the city’s new homelessness action plan on Tuesday. It will focus on providing 300 permanent housing units in the next three years for adults who are living on the street and in camps.

AVCP aims to establish tribal court in every YK village

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

An Alaska non-profit wants to do something new—set up courts for about one-fourth of Alaska’s tribes.

Warming landscape triggers northward habitat shift

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

For years scientists have documented changes in Alaska’s vegetation due to a warmer climate. Now, researchers are noting animals establishing new habitats on the North Slope in response to the altered landscape.

Budding photographers prep for this winter's strong aurora

Jenny Neyman, KDLL - Kenai

The northern lights are bright over Alaska this winter. And those with a little luck, knowledge and patience can keep their views all year long.