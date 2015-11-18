Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015
Statoil will exit Alaska, following Shell
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
Another major oil company has announced it will exit Alaska's Arctic waters.
Gas line team reshuffle puts scrutiny on high salaries
Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage
As the state prepares to take a larger role in the Alaska LNG gas line project, its leadership team is in flux.
Congressional delegation says no to Syrian refugees
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.
Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage
Alaska’s congressman and U.S. senators are among the chorus of political leaders calling on President Obama to cancel a plan to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees.
DOC report: Juneau inmate denied care before dying of heart attack
Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau
A just released state report on the state’s prison system details disturbing events related to the death of Juneau resident Joseph Murphy.
Anchorage mayor unveils new plan to end homelessness
Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage
Anchorage’s mayor announced the city’s new homelessness action plan on Tuesday. It will focus on providing 300 permanent housing units in the next three years for adults who are living on the street and in camps.
AVCP aims to establish tribal court in every YK village
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel
An Alaska non-profit wants to do something new—set up courts for about one-fourth of Alaska’s tribes.
Warming landscape triggers northward habitat shift
Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks
For years scientists have documented changes in Alaska’s vegetation due to a warmer climate. Now, researchers are noting animals establishing new habitats on the North Slope in response to the altered landscape.
Budding photographers prep for this winter's strong aurora
Jenny Neyman, KDLL - Kenai
The northern lights are bright over Alaska this winter. And those with a little luck, knowledge and patience can keep their views all year long.