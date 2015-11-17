Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 16, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker sacks DOC commissioner after scathing report

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

A new report about the state's Department of Corrections finds multiple problems that have contributed to dozens of recent deaths within Alaska's prisons and jails.

House lawmakers scour prison stats

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Data gathered by the Pew Charitable Trusts is aimed at guiding Alaska's legislators in making policy changes that could lead to reducing state prison populations. A state House committee heard the numbers Monday morning.

FBI to investigate controversial Sitka arrest, tasing event

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The Anchorage-based FBI unit will take a leadership role in the investigation of a 2014 tasing of a teenager in a Sitka jail cell.

Railroad hopes Congress fixes expensive math gaffe

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The Alaska Railroad has a lot riding on a highway bill pending in Congress. The railroad CEO says he hopes it will fix a technical mistake in a 2012 law that has shortchanged the Railroad $3 million a year.

Trans-Pacific Partnership nixes sockeye tariffs

Molly Dischner, KDLG - Dillingham

A new Pacific Trade deal could make Alaska sockeye a little more affordable in other countries.

BC tells Tulsequah mine to control leakage

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

British Columbia is telling owners of a leaky mine that it’s time to stop polluting a river that flows into Alaska.

Alaska holding out against emission-cutting policies

Johanna Eurich - APRN Contributor

The Arctic is on the front lines of climate change. Alaska is warming at twice the rate of the rest of the planet. The most visible impacts are to Native communities located on barrier islands in Northwest Alaska who now face a future without the ice that used to protect them from storms that now threaten tow wipe them away.

Dillingham youth center to close as funding runs dry

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

At the end of November, the Myspace youth center in Dillingham will likely close its doors, as its grant funding has run out.