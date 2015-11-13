Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Walker's appointee for top DC job? No one.

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Last month, Gov. Bill Walker fired the director of his Washington, D.C. office and two associate directors,giving them 30 days notice.

City of Sitka seeks legal counsel in wake of landslides

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The Sitka Assembly convened in executive session Wednesday night to discuss legal matters affecting the municipality, as a result of the August 18th landslide.

UA execs abruptly resign after meeting with new president

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

Two top University of Alaska executives have tended their resignations. The heads of Statewide finance and human resources have stepped down following meetings with UA’s new president.

Juneau artist Crystal Worl honored at VP Biden’s house

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau artist Crystal Worl was one of five Native artists from around the country to show their work at Vice President Joe Biden's house last month.

Arctic Council looks to Alaska citizen science network

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

A tribal citizen science network that got its start in Alaska is being touted as a model for tracking climate change in the Arctic.

My degeneration: Peter Dunlap-Shohl illustrates Parkinson's

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

If you read the Anchorage Daily News from the early '80s to 2008, you will remember the terrific work by cartoonist and graphic artist Peter Dunlap-Shohl. And if you've been wondering what he's been up to since he left the ADN, it's a story of daunting health challenges, admirable determination and a new book.

Alaska Native leader Bob Loescher dies at 68

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Former Sealaska CEO and longtime Native-rights activist Robert “Bob” Loescher has died at the age of 68.

Ninilchik Tribal Council files suit over inability to subsistence fish

Jenny Neyman, KDLL - Kenai

The 2015 fishing season on the Kenai River was tough for a lot of fishermen. But one user group is alleging it was illegally bad.