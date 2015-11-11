Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Defense bills clear US Senate with Alaska projects

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Just in time for Veterans Day, the U.S. Senate has passed two bills to keep the military running, and they include several provisions specific to Alaska.

Feds take comment on Hilcorp's offshore Liberty project

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

Shell may have given up on drilling off Alaska's coast, but federal regulators are now taking public comment on another -- though very different -- offshore drilling project.

Juneau educator named 2016 Teacher of the Year

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau teacher Amy Jo Meiners has been named 2016 Alaska Teacher of the Year.

Complaint alleges campaign disclosure violations

Associated Press

The Alaska Public Offices Commission has filed a complaint alleging campaign disclosure violations by groups once linked to Gov. Bill Walker's deputy chief of staff.

US marshals join search for Bethel officer accused of misconduct

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

The Fugitive Task Force has joined the list of authorities searching for a former Bethel Police Officer currently on the run.

Troopers to review controversial Sitka arrest

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

The Alaska State Troopers have agreed to perform an outside review of an arrest last year in Sitka, in which officers used a taser on a high school student.

KMXT radio sues Kodiak for documents in police brutality case

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation, licensee of public radio station KMXT, has filed suit against the City of Kodiak, seeking the release of public documents related to the detention, handcuffing, pepper-spraying and assault of Nick Pletnikoff, an autistic man, by three Kodiak Police officers in mid September.

KSM mine developers say they've struck more gold

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Developers of a controversial British Columbia mine say they’ve found more gold.

Homerites pitch camp to bring attention to homelessness

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

A group of Homer youth and adults camped out in a city park Saturday night to force a light on the often overlooked problem of homelessness in the community.

Petersburg hatchery equipped with better technology for raising salmon

Angela Denning, KFSK - Petersburg

Millions of tiny baby King salmon are growing at Petersburg’s hatchery in brand new equipment. After the Crystal Lake Hatchery’s incubators and generator shed were destroyed in a fire in March of 2014 the facility was rebuilt with new technology.

Woody, top draw at Seward aquarium, dies at 22

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Woody, the headline attraction at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, is dead.

Sitka skate park lures young asphalt surfers alongside older delinquents

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

Built in 2007, Turnaround Skate Park in Sitka is a playground for adrenaline-seekers of all skill levels, from kids on scooters to young adults on long boards.

Haines ski manufacturer lands storefront

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

A small business in Haines has taken a big step forward by opening a shop and storefront in town. Fairweather Ski Works recently moved into the Haines Brewing Company’s old location in Dalton City.