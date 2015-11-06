Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaska boards, commissions skew male 2 to 1

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Women are under-represented in state boards and commissions. These groups – comprised of experts, citizens and officials – guide state policy, make regulations and protect Alaskans in areas, from hairdressing to the Permanent Fund.

Pebble finds friends on US House panel

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Proponents of the Pebble mine in southwestern Alaska brought their case to the U.S. House today.

4 plane crash survivors swam to shore through 5-ft. seas

Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

Four Haines residents survived a plane crash yesterday afternoon and swam through five-foot seas to get to the rocky shore.

Lack of physical evidence ongoing issue at Fairbanks Four hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Lack of physical evidence continues to be an issue at the Fairbanks Four hearing.

UA Regents approve $960M budget, 5% tuition hike

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Board of Regents yesterday approved a total budget of $960 million dollars for next year, which includes a $350 million dollar request from the state.

With cuts, ferry system unreliable

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Port community leaders worry next summer’s ferry schedule will be as unreliable as this summer’s.

Interior Energy Project finalists pitch their plans

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Interior Energy Project is moving forward. Wednesday night finalists for an effort to bring natural gas to Fairbanks made public presentations at Pioneer Park.

Math, science teachers convene on testing, curriculum and moon rocks

Brielle Schaffer, KCAW - Sitka

Hundreds of teachers from across the state convened in Sitka last month for the Alaska Math and Science Conference. This was the first time the biennial professional development summit was held in Southeast.