Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015

House approves TransCanada buyout

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

With a unanimous vote in the House earlier today, the Alaska Legislature has approved Gov. Bill Walker’s bill ending the state’s partnership with TransCanada -- and taking a larger role in the project to build a natural gas line from the North Slope.

Plane goes down near Haines; 3 passengers OK, 1 critical

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

A private plane crashed near Eldred Rock, south of Haines, this afternoon, carrying three passengers and a pilot.

FBI practices nuclear bomb drill at Anchorage port

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has wrapped up an assessment of what to do if a nuclear bomb is found at the Port of Anchorage.

Fire marshals investigate Kilbuck disaster

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Fire marshals are on the scene in Bethel investigating the Kilbuck campus fire.

Therapeutic foster care program struggles to get off its feet in YK Delta

Lakeidra Chavis, KYUK - Bethel

There’s a new foster care program aimed at helping keep Western children in their communities.

WEIO champ Big Bob Aiken dies at 62

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

The 'World's Biggest Eskimo' died in Anchorage at 62. Bob Aiken was a stand-out athlete of the WEIO Games and a mentor to young athletes.

Study: Carbon emissions from northern fires likely underestimated

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

A recent study indicates fires in the Yukon Flat region of Alaska are releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than previously thought.

Subsistence harvest of emperor geese on hold until 2017

Hannah Colton, KDLG - Dillingham

A subsistence harvest of the Emperor Goose, which had been proposed for the spring of 2016, is being put off another year.

Southeast shelters assist 40+ animals rescued from Ketchikan house

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Ketchikan’s animal shelter has gotten some relief in recent weeks after rescuing more than 40 animals from a North Tongass Highway home in early October.

CORRECTION: In last evening's story detailing the Senate vote approving TransCanada's buy out, we incorrectly stated the vote count. It was 16 to 3. We also mistakenly identified Senator Pete Kelly as an Anchorage Republican. Senator Kelly is from Fairbanks.