Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Yup'ik artifacts spared in Bethel school fire

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Emergency responders in Bethel have a raging school fire under control, but not before it caused substantial damage to the building.

Sitka officials say taser incident conformed to police policy

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

Municipal officials in Sitka were briefed about the repeated tasering of a teen in police custody, shortly after the incident occurred in September of last year.

Senate votes to buyout TransCanada

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

The State Senate voted 19 to 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG natural gas pipeline.

Senate witnesses describe dark side of Russian bear

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Russia is still on good terms with the U.S. in the Arctic, where their coast guards cooperate. But since Moscow annexed Crimea, Americans have been warily eyeing President Vladimir Putin’s military buildup in the far north. At a U.S. Senate hearing today, witnesses described Putin more as a cunning bully than a good neighbor.

Detective defends interrogation tactics in Fairbanks 4 case

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A police detective who investigated the John Hartman murder case took the stand at the “Fairbanks Four” exoneration hearing.

For seniors with Alzheimer's, staying busy is key

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The number of people with Alzheimer's disease in Alaska is expected to increase by more than 70 percent in the next decade.

3D-printed replicas: Savior or scorn for rare artifacts?

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

The Smithsonian is using 3D printing and scanning technology to preserve and repatriate Hoonah Indian Association items.

Rising seas, peat may have caused Ice Age extinction event

Associated Press

A research paper published yesterday says large ice age mammals may have gone extinct in northern Alaska when grassland turned to peat and rising sea levels covered the Bering Land Bridge.