Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 2, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Video shows Sitka teen hog-tied, tasered repeatedly in Sitka jail

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

Sitka police are defending their actions in the arrest of an 18-year-old man last year, who was tasered multiple times in his jail cell.

Alternate suspect Jason Wallace testifies at Fairbanks 4 hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A hearing to re-consider the murder convictions of the Fairbanks Four is beginning a fifth week.

SecDef talks to Fairbanks servicemen on drawdown, suicide

Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks

The United States Secretary of Defense says Alaska is geographically important to meet growing threats in the Pacific Theatre.

With icy roads afoot, APD responds to 87 collisions

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Slick ice and a dusting of new snow made commuting on the Glenn Highway treacherous Monday morning.

Museum of the Aleutians reopens; Director reprimanded

Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska

After a two-and-a-half week closure, Unalaska’s Museum of the Aleutians is once again open to the public.

Sitka keeps Alaska Bulk Water afloat with 6th contract extension

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

For nearly a decade, Alaska Bulk Water Incorporated has been setting up shop in Sitka - at the site of the city’s once pulp mill.

In Juneau, Filipino community stays connected over radio waves

Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau

More than 26,000 Filipino people live in Alaska. And one Juneau DJ is finding ways to connect others with their culture on the airwaves.