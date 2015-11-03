Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 2, 2015
Video shows Sitka teen hog-tied, tasered repeatedly in Sitka jail
Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka
Sitka police are defending their actions in the arrest of an 18-year-old man last year, who was tasered multiple times in his jail cell.
Alternate suspect Jason Wallace testifies at Fairbanks 4 hearing
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
A hearing to re-consider the murder convictions of the Fairbanks Four is beginning a fifth week.
SecDef talks to Fairbanks servicemen on drawdown, suicide
Robert Hannon, KUAC - Fairbanks
The United States Secretary of Defense says Alaska is geographically important to meet growing threats in the Pacific Theatre.
With icy roads afoot, APD responds to 87 collisions
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
Slick ice and a dusting of new snow made commuting on the Glenn Highway treacherous Monday morning.
Museum of the Aleutians reopens; Director reprimanded
Greta Mart, KUCB - Unalaska
After a two-and-a-half week closure, Unalaska’s Museum of the Aleutians is once again open to the public.
Sitka keeps Alaska Bulk Water afloat with 6th contract extension
Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka
For nearly a decade, Alaska Bulk Water Incorporated has been setting up shop in Sitka - at the site of the city’s once pulp mill.
In Juneau, Filipino community stays connected over radio waves
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO - Juneau
More than 26,000 Filipino people live in Alaska. And one Juneau DJ is finding ways to connect others with their culture on the airwaves.