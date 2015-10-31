Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 30, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Anchorage School Board won't renew superintendent's contract

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

The Anchorage School Board will not renew the district superintendent's contract next year.

Arctic coast guards team up, Russia included

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The head of the U.S. Coast Guard met today with his counterparts from seven other northern nations. They created the Arctic Coast Guard Forum, at a signing ceremony in New London, Conn.

Who's the boss of Alaska LNG? I am, Walker says

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Anchorage

As lawmakers close out the first week of their special session on the Alaska LNG gas line project, there’s one question in the air -- why are we still here?

Senators grounded while SecDef visits Alaska without them

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Washington, D.C.

Alaska’s two U.S. senators were supposed to be at Fort Wainwright today with a high-profile visitor on a stopover.

2 jailhouse informants say Fairbanks 4 talked on crime

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Members of the Fairbanks Four made incriminating statements in jail. That according to men men who served time with them.

Staffer honored for thwarting would-be school shooter in Newtok

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The Lower Kuskokwim School District Board of Education, in their Friday morning meeting, recognized Harry Nevak for his role in stopping a possible school shooting earlier this fall in the Southwestern Alaska village of Newtok.

Museum exhibits German photographer's Arctic collection

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Few people are willing to camp out at thirty below for days at a time in order to get the perfect photograph of a polar bear feasting on whale bones. An exhibit at the Anchorage Museum is showcasing wild works made with exceptionally radical methods.

AK: Stalking the ultimate Halloween movie

Dave Waldron, APRN - Anchorage

Hallow’s Eve is almost here, and it’s safe to say that most of us have our costumes and candy ready. But what about something to watch? A scary movie can complete a haunted house or be the perfect past time between trick-or-treaters. We tap the expertise of a film junkie in search of the ultimate Halloween flick.

49 Voices: Halloween display king Eugene Enstice of Anchorage

This week we went hunting for one of the best Halloween displays in Anchorage. When we knocked on the door, Eugene Enstice answered. He says he’s been going all out with decorations since he bought the house in 1988.