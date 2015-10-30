Alaska's dinosaurs and paleontology's future in the north

A hundred million years ago, dinosaurs roamed what's now Arctic tundra. Scientists have recently discovered new fossil sites, and even new species of dinosaurs unique to the north. What did Alaska look like when the dinosaurs roamed? What more is waiting to be uncovered?

Listen Now

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:





Pat Druckenmiller, earth sciences curator, University of Alaska Museum of the North

earth sciences curator, University of Alaska Museum of the North Greg Erickson, paleobiologist, Florida State University

paleobiologist, Florida State University Anne Pasch, retired paleontologist; co-founder of the Alaska Museum of Natural History in Anchorage

Participate:





Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

Send email to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 if you’re outside Anchorage during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.

TALK OF ALASKA ARCHIVE