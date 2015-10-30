Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 29, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Legislature likely to approve TransCanada buyout

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW - Sitka

Lawmakers now say it’s all but inevitable that the Legislature will approve the governor’s request to buy out TransCanada and take a larger stake in the Alaska LNG project. A vote is expected by early next week.

Shell's Q3 reports reflect Arctic loss

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Royal Dutch Shell has announced its third quarter financial results. They're not good, and Shell’s dry hole in the Chukchi Sea is just one factor.

PacRim to appeal water decision

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

PacRim coal has filed an appeal with the state Department of Natural Resources over a water rights permit that earlier this month was issued to a citizens conservation group.

City's first responders on front lines of Spice epidemic

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA - Anchorage

Widespread use of the drug Spice is testing the limits of Anchorage's emergency response system.

Ex Fairbanks DA questioned over handling of 2011 Holmes statement

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Fairbanks District Attorney’s office did not put much credence in information undermining the convictions of four men for a 1997 murder.

US Marshals arrest 3 suspects in Kavairlook murder

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Fairbanks Police and other law enforcement agencies have announced the arrests of three people in connection with the shooting death of John Kavairlook in Fairbanks on May 17th.

Bill to ditch daylight saving time is back

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Our clocks roll back Sunday with the end of daylight saving time, but the bill to eliminate the clock change for good in Alaska is still rolling forward.

Mother-daughter duo speak candidly, courageously on abuse

Anne Hillman, KSKA - Anchorage

Like 37 percent of women in Alaska, Ada Coyle experienced sexual violence. She remained silent. Years later, the same happened to her daughter. But now, the mother-daughter pair are speaking up and trying to stop the cycle of abuse.

'I Sing, You Dance' - Toksook Bay teen releases Yup'ik album

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

Seventeen-year-old Toksook Bay teen Byron Nicholai released an album recently. His Yup’ik songs have been popular in the YK Delta ever since he started uploading his performances to his Facebook page. Now they’re available on a variety of common online music sites.