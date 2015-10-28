Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Alaskans weigh options as health insurance rates soar

Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage

The Affordable Care Act was supposed to make health insurance accessible to all Americans. But in Alaska, the high cost of premiums on the individual market has some residents considering dropping their coverage. Prices in the state have increased as much as 90 percent in the last two years.

Defense secretary to visit AK this week

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

Another member of the president’s cabinet is coming to Alaska. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter revealed Tuesday morning that he’ll visit the 49th state some day this week.

State introduces first witness at Fairbanks 4 hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The state has begun calling witnesses in the Fairbanks Four evidentiary hearing.

Release of new state test scores unexpectedly delayed

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

School districts across the state are waiting on standardized test scores that were scheduled for release in early October. Third through tenth graders took the Alaska Measures of Progress tests for the first time last spring. But finding out how students did on the new exams is taking longer than expected.

Grant poised to bring Oscarville well back from the grave

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Over a decade ago, Oscarville’s community well broke down. Then, this summer, the school well quit working. Residents in the small Kuskokwim village have reverted to using rain and river water. Last week the community landed a major grant to fix that.

Dip in Kenai brown bears linked to liberalized harvest quotas

Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer

A 2010 federally sponsored study is the first to deliver a reliable count of the Kenai Peninsula’s brown bear population.

Wasilla dancers soar on 'Dance Battle America'

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage

Dance Team Alaska lost their battle round on national television, but they caught the attention of commentators and audience alike.