Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015
Alaskans weigh options as health insurance rates soar
Annie Feidt, APRN - Anchorage
The Affordable Care Act was supposed to make health insurance accessible to all Americans. But in Alaska, the high cost of premiums on the individual market has some residents considering dropping their coverage. Prices in the state have increased as much as 90 percent in the last two years.
Defense secretary to visit AK this week
Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage
Another member of the president’s cabinet is coming to Alaska. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter revealed Tuesday morning that he’ll visit the 49th state some day this week.
State introduces first witness at Fairbanks 4 hearing
Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks
The state has begun calling witnesses in the Fairbanks Four evidentiary hearing.
Release of new state test scores unexpectedly delayed
Emily Files, KHNS - Haines
School districts across the state are waiting on standardized test scores that were scheduled for release in early October. Third through tenth graders took the Alaska Measures of Progress tests for the first time last spring. But finding out how students did on the new exams is taking longer than expected.
Grant poised to bring Oscarville well back from the grave
Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel
Over a decade ago, Oscarville’s community well broke down. Then, this summer, the school well quit working. Residents in the small Kuskokwim village have reverted to using rain and river water. Last week the community landed a major grant to fix that.
Dip in Kenai brown bears linked to liberalized harvest quotas
Quinton Chandler, KBBI - Homer
A 2010 federally sponsored study is the first to deliver a reliable count of the Kenai Peninsula’s brown bear population.
Wasilla dancers soar on 'Dance Battle America'
Ellen Lockyer, KSKA - Anchorage
Dance Team Alaska lost their battle round on national television, but they caught the attention of commentators and audience alike.