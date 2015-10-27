Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 26, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Deep-draft Arctic port study in Nome gets shelved

Matthew Smith, KNOM - Nome

A highly anticipated study looking into a deep-draft Arctic port for Alaska is being shelved for at least a year by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers—due to what the Corps calls the changing economic picture of the Arctic.

To buyout, or not to buyout? A Legislature debates

Lori Townsend, APRN - Anchorage

Rachel Waldholz, APRN - Juneau

The legislature is meeting in Juneau this week for a special session on the Alaska LNG project. That’s the proposal to build a giant natural gas pipeline from the North Slope.

Park Service bans controversial methods of hunting bear, wolves

Liz Ruskin, APRN - Anchorage

The National Park Service has published its final rule on hunting in Alaska’s national preserves, turning a corner in a long-running tousle with the state.

Walker appoints attorney general to Permanent Fund board

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has appointed the state attorney general to the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. board.

Wasilla lawmaker: Keep education spending in check, cut rural schools

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

At least one state lawmaker wants to propose an education cost-savings measure that could close dozens of rural schools across the state.

Marvin Roberts testifies at Fairbanks 4 hearing

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Another one of Fairbanks men seeking exoneration from murder convictions has testified to his innocence.

Former Dutch Harbor fisheries observer missing at sea off Peru

John Ryan, KUCB - Unalaska

With crab season under way in the Bering Sea, some 70 crab boats are bobbing around Alaska's Bristol Bay and the Aleutian Islands. About a dozen of those boats have a fisheries observer on board. The observers keep tabs on what the boats haul up from the deep. Keith Davis was supposed to be one of those observers. But he went missing in September while working on a boat off the coast of South America.

Writer Nick Jans captivates audience with tales of Romeo the wolf

Lisa Phu, KTOO - Juneau

Writer Nick Jans calls the years between 2003 and 2009 “a magical and transformative time” in Juneau’s history. It was during those years that a wild black wolf, who came to be known as Romeo, lived in the community, played with dogs and interacted with residents.